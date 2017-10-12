Ricky Lynn “Weasel” Watts, 59, died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at McLeod Loris Hospital. Born July 10, 1958 in Horry County, S.C., he was the son of Billy Ned Watts and Carole Bowen Watts. He was predeceased by his brother, Billy Charles Watts. Visitation was held Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Funal rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12 in the funeral home chapel. Burial was in Myrtle Green Cemetery. In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Connie Johnson of Loris and Cindy Price of Whiteville.

NR Boost