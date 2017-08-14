Amilyn Baquir Newkirk and Thomas Nelledo Newkirk, formerly of Whiteville, announce the birth and death of an infant daughter, Riley Savannah Newkirk Friday Aug. 11, 2017 at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center in Ronceverte, W.V.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 in Chadbourn Memorial Cemetery. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is serving the family.
In addition to her parents, survivors include two sisters, Madison Elise Newkirk and Sydney Loraine Newkirk, both of the home; paternal grandmother, Lilia Nolledo Kewkirk of Jacksonville, Fla.; and maternal grandparents, Amelia Medina Baquir and Teodoro Carlos Baquir of Raeford.
