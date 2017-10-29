Robert Allen Payne, 61, died Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. He was the son of the late Alvy David Payne and Frances Odom Payne of Bolton.

He was employed by International Paper for 42 years until his retirement in 2016.

Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn with Rev. Allen Strickland and Pastor Donald Conway officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30 (one hour prior to the service) at the funeral home. Interment will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Debra Kay Best Payne of the home; three children, Robert Justin Payne of Beech Mountain, Jason Allen Payne of Bear Creek, Alisha Michelle Jacobs of Bolton; two step-children, Wendy Best Huggins of Whiteville and Joshua Richard Cumbee of Wilmington; three siblings, David Payne of Hamlet, Gary Payne of Rockingham and Linda P. Noble of Bolton; and 12 grandchildren.