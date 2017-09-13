Robert “Bob” Spivey, 80, died Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at Regency Hospital in Florence, S.C. Born in Columbus County, he was the son of the late Lawrence Spivey and Bessie Sarvis Spivey. He was preceded in death by his wife Lizzie Mae McLamb Spivey, one son Edward Spivey, one sister, Hayes Prince.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday Sept 13 at Inman Ward Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 in Forest Lawn Cemetery.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Valentine of Whiteville; one brother, Lawrence L. Spivey of Fayetteville; four half-sisters, Ann Boyd of Houston, Texas and Carol Duncan, Diane Harrelson and Carol Stevens, all of Tabor City; one half-brother, Jerry Benton of Tabor City; one grandson; and two great-grandchildren.