Robert Branch Jr. 74, died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16 at Rehobeth AME Zion Church, 475 Rehobeth Church Road, Clarkton. Viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at Peoples Funeral Home in Whiteville and Monday, Oct. 16 one hour prior to and following the service at the church. Burial will be in Mitchell Field Cemetery. Surviving are his wife, Anita Jacobs Branch; three daughters, Beverly Peek of Chattanooga, Tenn., Sharon Pinckney of Long Island, N.Y., and Robin Branch of Georgia; three sons, Steven Branch of Bladenboro, Stacey Branch of Tennessee and Christopher Jamison of Ft. Bragg; and one brother, James Branch of Riverhead, N.Y.

