Robert Bruce Butler, 62, died Saturday March 25, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Wilmington. He was born in Robeson County, the son of the late Robert Craven Butler and Dorothy Griffin Butler.

Bruce was a member of New Center Baptist Church and enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling. He worked with W&W Electric for many years.

The family will receive friends from 7 -9 p.m. Monday, March 27. His service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday March 28 in the McKenzie Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Barry Helms officiating. Internment will be in Lewis Cemetery in Bladenboro.

Survivors include wife, Jonnie Lou Edwards Butler; two daughters, Rebecca Butler Sibbett (Brent) of Whiteville and Regina Ann Wilson (Jamie) of Chadbourn; one son, Austin Lee Butler of Bladenboro; and four grandchildren, Maurcie Turbeville, Bryan Turbeville, Trynity Sibbett and Will Sibbett.