Robert Dougle “R.D.” Sykes, 83, died Tuesday, May 16 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. He was born in Bladen County, April 17, 1934 to the late Dougle and Dollie Willoughby Sykes. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Cletus Sykes and Leonard Sykes; and one sister, Dorinda Causey.

He previously was employed by the Public Schools of Robeson County in the custodial/maintenance department.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Trinity Holiness Church with Revs. Jami Lewter and Bobby Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 11:30-12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be in Pinecrest Cemetery in Bladenboro. Floyd Mortuary & Crematory, Inc., 809 East 5th Street is handling the arrangements.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy Sykes of the home; three daughters, Carolyn Griffin of Lumberton, Teresa Armstrong of Greenville, S.C. and Tammy Bradley of Lumberton; one brother, Don Sykes of Moscow, Tenn.; two sisters, Argie Smith of Bladenboro and Vann Green of Shallotte; five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are encouraged to be sent to Gibson Cancer Center, 1200 Pine Run Drive, Lumberton, N.C. 28358.