Robert Eckel Sellers, 83, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at his home. Born March 26, 1933 in Wise County, Va., he was the son of the late Sarah Catherine Sellers and the widower of Rena Bell Soles Sellers.
A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Inman Ward Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by four daughters, Betty Jo Sellers of Whiteville, Shirley Jane Looper, Joan Elaine Strickland, Gloria Jean Evans, all of Tabor City; one son, Anthony Gene Gray of Elizabethtown, Pa.; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Robert Eckel Sellers
Robert Eckel Sellers, 83, died Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at his home. Born March 26, 1933 in Wise County, Va., he was the son of the late Sarah Catherine Sellers and the widower of Rena Bell Soles Sellers.