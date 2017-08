Robert Edward Spivey, 58, died Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017 at McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris, S.C. Born Nov. 8, 1958 in Columbus County, he was the son of Bob Spivey of Tabor City and the late Lizzie Mae McLamb Spivey.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at Forest Lawn Baptist Church. Inman Ward Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his wife, Karen King Spivey of Tabor City; and one sister, Deborah Valentine of Whiteville.