Robert Eugene Rattz Sr.

filed under Obituaries

by The News Reporter

reported 3 hours ago

Robert Eugene Rattz Sr., 86, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beulah Mae Frick Ratts and Robert Lee Rattz; and three children, Robert Eugene Rattz Jr., Robert Dean Rattz and Melody Michelle Rattz Eure.

He was a retired United Methodist Church minister (Rev.) with a career spanning more than 40 years where he served at Mishop Springs UMC, Sharon UMC, Chadbourn/Evergreen UMC, Taylor’s Grove UMC, Bolton/Shiloh UMC, South Mills UMC, New Hope UMC and Zion Hill UMC.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at Worthington Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at Mishop Spring United Methodist Church with Revs.  Sheena Cartrette and Lancaster officiating. Visitation will follow at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at Sharon United Methodist Church with a service following at 4 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Hill officiating.  Interment will be in Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Holshouser Rattz of the home; one son, Donald Eugene Rattz of Norfolk, Va.; two sisters, Mildred “Mickey” Smith of Kannapolis and Shirley R. Moss of Faith; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.