Robert Eugene Rattz Sr., 86, died Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017 at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Beulah Mae Frick Ratts and Robert Lee Rattz; and three children, Robert Eugene Rattz Jr., Robert Dean Rattz and Melody Michelle Rattz Eure.

He was a retired United Methodist Church minister (Rev.) with a career spanning more than 40 years where he served at Mishop Springs UMC, Sharon UMC, Chadbourn/Evergreen UMC, Taylor’s Grove UMC, Bolton/Shiloh UMC, South Mills UMC, New Hope UMC and Zion Hill UMC.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3 at Worthington Funeral Home. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at Mishop Spring United Methodist Church with Revs. Sheena Cartrette and Lancaster officiating. Visitation will follow at 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at Sharon United Methodist Church with a service following at 4 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Hill officiating. Interment will be in Sharon United Methodist Church Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Holshouser Rattz of the home; one son, Donald Eugene Rattz of Norfolk, Va.; two sisters, Mildred “Mickey” Smith of Kannapolis and Shirley R. Moss of Faith; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.