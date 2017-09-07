Robert Herman Walker, 77, went to be with his Lord Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.

He was the son of the late Annie Ruth Duncan Walker and George Franklin Walker Sr. He was also preceded in death by six siblings, Franklin “Boss” Walker, Annie Will Bowen, Lillie W. Boswell, David M. Walker, James Earl Walker and Barbara W Bass.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at Chadbourn Baptist Church with Revs. David Crumpler and Willard McPherson officiating. Interment will be in the Walker Family Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 55 years, Myrtle Marie McPherson Walker of the home; one daughter, Amy W. Pridgen (Donald) of Chadbourn; one son, Robert “Chris” Walker of Tampa, Fla.; four siblings, George Walker Jr., Leon Walker and Roger Walker, all of Chadbourn and Bobbie Lou Cribb of Whiteville; one grandson, Geoffrey “Brett” Nance (Chelsea) of Chadbourn; and a great-grandson, Ryder Bentley Nance of Chadbourn.

Memorials may be made to Chadbourn Baptist Church, Heating & Air Fund, 504 Howard Street, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431.