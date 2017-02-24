Robin Stewart Fleming, 40, formerly of Four Oaks, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare. She was born Aug. 5, 1976 in Johnston County, the daughter of Lloyd Bruce and Patsy Johnson Stewart of Four Oaks. She assisted her husband with his medical practice, Whiteville Adult Medicine, PA.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at Stewart’s Chapel Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church, 5887 Devil’s Race Track Road in Four Oaks, with Revs. Freddy Langston and Sherwood Lassiter officiating. Burial will be in Princeton City Cemetery in Princeton.

She is survived by, in addition to her parents, her husband, Richard Carl Fleming; and his parents, Linda and Dick Fleming; one sister, Tracy Parker of Four Oaks; and two brothers, David Stewart and Stephen Bruce Stewart, both of Four Oaks.

Due to her lifelong love of animals, the family suggest memorials may be made to the ASPCA of your choice.

The family will receive friends at the home of her parents, 1915 Devil’s Race Track Road, Four Oaks, N.C. 27524.