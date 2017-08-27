RODRIEQUEZ GORMEZ MCNEILL

Rodriequez Gormez McNeill, 42, died Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28 at First Saint Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 76 Campground Road with Rev. Larry Godfrey officiating. Viewing will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27 at Peoples Funeral Home and Monday, Aug. 28 following the service at the church. Burial will be in the Campground Cemetery.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret Godfrey McNeill; four sons, Rodderick McNeill of Whiteville, Roshad McNeill, Tyrod McNeill and Lerod McNeill, all of the home; one stepdaughter, Brittany Godfrey of Riegelwood; one stepson, Davion Godfrey of Greensboro; his mother, Rita Sinclair of St. Pauls; and four sisters, Cherish McNeill of Maxton, Terria Benders of Fayetteville, Larita Sinclair of Huntersville and Tonika Rozier of St. Pauls.