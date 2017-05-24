Mr. Roger Dale Singletary, 62, died Monday, May 22, 2017 at Margaret Mary Health in Batesville, Ind. Born Feb. 26, 1955 in Loris, S.C., he was the son of Maggie Pearl Faulk Singletary and the late John Ellis Singletary.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 25 at Dulah Baptist Church, Tabor City. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Inman Ward Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Gayle Jones Singletary of Tabor City; three daughters, Kimberly (Shannon) Gore of Nakina, Amanda (Michael) McPall of Longs, S.C., Brittany (Tony) Norris of Old Dock; one sister, Ann Edge of Nakina; and two grandchildren, Riley and Layla Conner.

A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.