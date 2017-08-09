Roger Jackson, 58, died on Friday, Aug. 4, 2017 at Shoreland Healthcare and Retirement Center in Whiteville.
Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10 at St. Paul Holiness Church. Viewing will be held Thursday, Aug. 10 one hour prior to the service and after the service Thursday, Aug. 10 at the church. D&A Funeral Service is handling the arrangements.
He is survived by one sister, Linda Jackson; and two brothers, Larry Jackson and Ulysess Snowten.
Friends may visit with the family at 127 Pine Street, Cerro Gordo.
Roger Jackson
