Roger Levon Ellis, 62, died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017. He was the son of the late Sam Franklin Ellis and Ada Howell Ellis and was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob F. Ellis and James Lloyd (Bill) Ellis.

He was associated with Beaverdam Freewill Baptist Church. He worked with John Donoghue Chevrolet as a auto detailer for more than 16 years.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21 in the chapel of McKenzie Mortuary with John Donoghue officiating. Burial will be in the Cemetery at Sand Hill on Hwy. 242 between Bladenboro and Evergreen.

Survivors include two sisters, Alice Ellis Adcox and Judy Ellis Walters, both of Bladenboro; one brother, Charles Wayne Ellis of Baldenboro; and one half-brother, Robert C. Smith of Mooresville.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.