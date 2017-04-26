Roland Turbeville, 80, died April 26, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Life Care Center in Wilmington. He was born Feb. 16, 1937 in Columbus County and was the son of the late Willie and Allie Fowler Turbeville. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by two sisters: Genice Barnes, Betty Shirley; one nephew: Mike Barnes; and one niece: Shirley Ann Dew.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29 in the Oak Dale Cemetery, Loris, S.C.

He is survived by one nephew and one niece.

