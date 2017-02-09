Ronald Delane Cribb, 67, died Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at his home. Born in Columbus County, he was the son of the late William Ray Cribb and Sessie Cartrette Cribb. He was preceded in death by four brothers and three sisters.

Final rites were held Wednesday, Feb. 8 in the chapel of Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Burial was in Clarendon Cemetery.

He is survived by two daughters, Katrina Lou Walker and Karen Lou Cribb, both of Whiteville; one son, Ronald Delane Cribb II of Clarkton; one sister, Mary Lou Carroll of Chadbourn; and five grandchildren.