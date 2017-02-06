Ronald Lee Boyd, 59, died Saturday Feb. 4, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice. He was born in Sandusky, Ohio, the son of Gloria Deroshia. He was preceded in death by one daughter, Shenoa Dawn Nicotra.

He attended Barefoot Church of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and worked as a truck driver for Perdue Trucking.

The family will receive friends from 1-1:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6 in the chapel of McKenzie Mortuary followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Darryl Hester officiating. Interment will be in Whiteville Memorial Cemetery.

Survivors include his wife, Jamie M. Boyd of Whiteville; two sons, Jason Sherlock and Ashley Blake Boyd, both of Elizabeth City; three daughters, Lori Lea Boyd Cordero of Elizabeth City, Jessica Leigh Smith of Conway, S.C., Carrie Ann Wilson of Whiteville; one brother, Edward Boyd of Wake Forest; one sister, Tammy Deroshia of Tampa, Fla.; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.