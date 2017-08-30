Ronnie Ezell Moore, 57, formerly of the Farmers Union community of Whiteville, died Monday, Aug. 28, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pa.
Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 in the Union Funeral Home Chapel, 95 N. Mitchell Ford Road with Pastor Averylene Stephens officiating. Viewing will be held from 2-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 until time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Mitchellfield Cemetery.
He is survived by eight sisters, Shirley Spaulding, Shelva Graham, Nellie Moore, Averylene Stephens, Susie Newell, Celestine Parker, Hannas Wade and Isabelle Burney.
Ronnie Ezell Moore
