Ronnie Levell Smith, 38, died Wednesday, May 17 at Bladen Cape Fear Valley in Elizabethtown.

Final rites will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 21 in the Booker T. Washington Elementary School gym with Rev. Samuel Bellamy and Pastor Bessie Levens officiating. Viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Union Funeral Home and Sunday, May 21 one hour prior to and following the service in the gym. Burial will be in Cromartie Hill Cemetery.

He is survived by four children, Aldona, Alondale, Magastie and Jalonie; his mother, Augusta Smith; his father, Bernard Kemp; three brothers. Anthony Smith, Marcus McKoy, Bearnard Smith; and six sisters, Shannon, Terri, Tiffany, Joi, Shonrice and Melissa.