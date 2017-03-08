Ronnie Ray Gowans, 59, died Tuesday, March 7, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville.
The funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 11 in the Peoples Funeral Home Chapel in Whiteville with Rev. James Gordon officiating. Viewing will be held Saturday, March 11 one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, at which time the family will receive friends. Burial will be in Kelly Cemetery.
Surviving are his wife, Anita Juan Gowans of Clarkton; five sisters, Brenda Robinson and Glenda Martin, both of Maryland, Wanda Smith of Dublin, Diane Smith and Loretta Lewis, both of Bladenboro; and one brother, Robbie Gowens of Georgia.
