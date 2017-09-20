Rosanna Beasley Horne, 69, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville

She was the daughter of the late Jefferson Davis Beasley and Sadie Israel Beasley Soles and was preceded in her death by a brother, Sammy Soles and a sister, Gralyn Beasely Buffkin.

Mrs. Horne was a member of Welcome PFW Baptist Church. She helped with various positions in the church while serving Her Lord and Savior. She worked with Whiteville Apparel in supervision for 24 years, with National Spinning for six and one half years, and with Thompson, Price, Scott and Adams accounting firm in Whiteville for six months before retiring.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 at Worthington Funeral Home.Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at Welcome Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church (Old Cribbtown Road) with Revs. Brad Hardwick and Reba Little officiating. Interment will be in the Horne Family Cemetery.

Survivors include her husband, Tracy E. Horne of the home; two sons, Byron Keith Horne and wife, Angela Elizabeth Horne of Whiteville and Sidney Clark Horne and friend, Trish Evans of Chadbourn; one daughter, Christina Renee Horne Small and husband, Jerry E. Small of Whiteville; grandchildren, Samuel Keith Horne and wife, Brittney Horne, Victoria Ashley Horne, Anthony Dean Moody and wife, Sarah Katherine Moody, Paige Lynn Horne, Jordan Nathaniel Small, Sierra Hannah Small and a special friend Devon Blackwell, Casey Wilson Horne and wife, Taylor Danielle Horne, Elizabeth Rose Horne, Justin Brian Small and wife, Samantha Renee Small, Jesse Evon Horne and Jarred Davis Small; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Douglas Asher, Emma Kate Moody, Ava Kelly Moody, Brianna Paige Blackwell, John Jackson Spinelli, and Addison Rose Renee Small; brothers, Jefferson Davis Beasley and wife, Karin of Huntsville, AL; Stephen Soles and wife, Shellie Soles of Williamston and Jefferson D. Ward of Whiteville.

Memorials may be made to Welcome Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church, 3104 Old Cribbtown Road, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431.