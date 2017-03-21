Rosetta Jackson, 58, died Monday, March 20, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. She was the daughter of the late Paul Jackson and Idella Graham Jackson.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 24 at Mount Tabor Missionary Baptist Church, 824 Cherry Grove Road, Cerro Gordo, with Pastor Robert D. Williams officiating.Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Thursday, March 23 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Friday, March 24 following the service at the church. There will be a wake Thursday, March 23 from 6-7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Mount Tabor Memorial Gardens.

Surviving are one daughter, Shondea Jackson of Charlotte; three sisters, Barbara Williams and Doris Jackson, both of Cerro Gordo and Dianne Jackson of Palm Bay, Fla.; one brother, Clarence Graham of Cerro Gordo; and three grandchildren.