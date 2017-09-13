Mr. Rossie Haynes went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Monday, Sept. 11, at his home. He was born Sept. 4, 1945 to Roscoe Haynes and his wife, Emma Turbeville Haynes. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Rossie was a lifelong member of Cherry Grove Baptist Church where he served faithfully as a Deacon, Building and Grounds Committee Member, Finance Committee Member, Cherry Grove Brotherhood and Memorial Day Service Chairman. In addition, he served as a Boy Scout Troop Leader. He was a fertilizer dealer and lifetime farmer. Rossie attended Campbell College until he was drafted into the Army to serve a two-year tour of duty in Vietnam before returning to Campbell College. As a result of his service to his country he received the Army Commendation Medal and was awarded a Purple Heart.



The family will receive friends during visitation from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Meares Funeral Home. A celebration service commemorating his life will be held Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m. at Cherry Grove Baptist Church with Dr. Ray Lundy and Rusty Davis officiating. Burial will be conducted in Powell Cemetery, Fair Bluff, N.C. 28439. Meares Funeral Home in Fair Bluff is handling the arrangements.

He loved his family dearly and leaves to cherish years of wonderful memories, his wife, Donna Marie Collins Haynes of the home, Rossie Dale Haynes Jr. of Cerro Gordo and Amanda Marie Haynes DuBose (Holden) of Clinton. He was especially proud of his grandchildren, Rossie Dale Haynes III (Ross), Hinson Collins Haynes, Charles Holden DuBose IV (Jack) and Emma Woodside DuBose. In addition, he leaves behind his siblings, Tommy Haynes (Miriam), Fronnie Gill, Barbara Enzor (Bill), Marilyn Floyd (Jimmy) and Diantha Vaught (Billy), as well as, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. He also leaves behind special family members, Kathy Waddell Lewis (Archie), Michael Waddell (Amy) and Leigh Waddell Brown (Mark).

Memorials may be made to Cherry Grove Baptist Church, 9833 Swamp Fox Hwy. West, Cerro Gordo, N.C. 28430.