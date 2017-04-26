Ruby Lee Powers Fields, 83, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in Lumberton. She was the daughter of the late George and Hattie Vause Powers and the widow of Curtis Eugene Fields. She was also preceded in death by one grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Grace Baptist Church in Bladenboro with Rev. Arthur Smith officiating. Interment will be in the Fields Family Cemetery in Evergreen.

She is survived by two daughters, Betty F. Williamson of Cerro Gordo and Margie F. Moore of Evergreen; three sons, David Ray Fields of Bladenboro, Jimmy Wayne Fields of the home and Willie Ray Fields of Evergreen; one brother, Clyde Powers of Bladenboro; nine grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.