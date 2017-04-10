Rufus Clyde Shockley, 88, went to be with his Lord Friday, April 7, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and Lifecare Center in Whiteville.

He was the son of the late Giles Hudson and Minnie Leuallen Shockley. He was also preceded in death by a son, Robert Clyde Shockley; and six siblings, Charles Shockley, Hudson Shockley, Carilee S. Nipper, Geraldine S. Bullard, Marie S. Bullard and Pauline S. Planter.

He was a Korean War veteran honorably serving his county in the U.S. Army.



Mr. Shockley was a member of Boardman Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and was employed by Chadbourn Veneer for many years.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, April 10 at Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 11 at the funeral home with Rev. Rodney Evers officiating. Interment will be in Boardman Baptist Church Cemetery.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Carolyn Simmons Shockley of the home; one daughter, Teresa S. Wooten and her husband, Terry, of Evergreen; two siblings, Eugene Shockley of Fairmont and Betty Ann Hill and her husband, Bill, of Holden Beach; five grandchildren, Ashley Wooten Watts, Victoria Wooten, Robbie Shockley, Richard Shockley and Stephanie McKellar; eight grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.