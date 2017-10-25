Russell Gregory Grainger, 62, died Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2017, at McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence, S.C. Born Jan. 2, 1955 in Horry County, S.C., he was the son of the late A.B. and Lois Boyd Grainger. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by one son, Kiley Grainger. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 in the Carolina Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 27 one hour prior to the service in the church fellowship hall. Inman Ward Funeral Home of Tabor City is handling the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Grainger of Green Sea, S.C.; one son, Grayson Grainger and wife, Lenzie, of Leland; one sister, Abby Villar and husband, Howard, of Florence, S.C.; one stepdaughter, Christy Priest of Chadbourn; one granddaughter, Tori Chestnutt of Elizabethtown; two sisters-in-law, Anita Wyche and husband, Neal, of Whiteville, Glenda Bozeman of Maine; and special friends, Joyce Rabon of Green Sea, S.C., Cindy Stroud of Whiteville and Monty Strickland of Green Sea, S.C. A guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.

