Russell Gregory (Rusty) Cartrette died Wednesday, March 29, 2017 in McLeod Loris Hospital, Loris, S.C.

Born July 17, 1956 in Columbus County, he was the son of Clara Jernigan Cartrette of Tabor City and the late Jerry Lynwood Cartrette.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Inman-Ward Funeral Home with visitation following.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sisters, Marti (Ricky) Hardee of Loris, S.C., and Kelly (Anthony) Ivey of Tabor City; his significant other, Linda Sharon Foster of Clarendon, and he was “Poppa” to Linda’s children, Clayton and Jessie, and her grandchildren, Kyndall, Noah and Kayden.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Columbus County Humane Society, P.O. Box 742, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.