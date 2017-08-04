Ruth Fowler, 104, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017 at Loris Rehab and Nursing Center. Born April 3, 1913 in Horry County, S.C., she was the daughter of the late Sally Florence King and the widow of Montgomery “Mack Gumry” Fowler.

In addition to her mother and husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, B.C. King, Warren King and T.J. King.

Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 in the Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel in Tabor City with Rev. Dr. Timothy A. Osment. Visitation will be held Saturday, Aug. 5 one hour prior to the service in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Collins Cemetery in Loris, S.C.

She is survived by one nephew and three nieces.