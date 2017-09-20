Mrs. Ruthene Shirley Sykes, 76, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 in her home. Born May 4, 1941 in Columbus County, she was the daughter of the late Culbert and Della Beck Fowler and the widow of Rev. Brooks Carlyle Sykes.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was predeceased by two brothers, Ronnie Fowler and J.C. Fowler.

She was a member of Pireway Original Freewill Baptist Church in Tabor City.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20 at Inman Ward Funeral Home in Tabor City. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 in the Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Stanley Fowler Cemetery in Clarendon.

She is survived by one son, Gary Sykes (Melissa) of Tabor City; one daughter, Glenda Spivey (Roger)of Clarendon; three sisters, Wanda Fowler and Maelene Coleman, both of Clarendon, Linda Prevatte of Whiteville; five grandchildren, Jeremy Spivey, Kelly Cribb, Travis Sykes, Ariel Sykes, Lacey Sykes; six great-grandchildren, Summer Strickland, Chase Soles, Macelyn Soles, Tanner Sykes, Connor Spivey, Elijah Spivey; two step great-grandchildren, Drake Cribb and Hunter Cribb; and one great great grandchild, Autumn Norris.

