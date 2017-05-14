Mrs. Sally Verlene Batten, 76, died Thursday, May 11, 2017 at her home after a long battle with PSP (progressive surpra-nuclear palsy) surrounded by all of her immediate family members taking comfort in the knowledge that she has been released back to God.

She was born June 16, 1940 to the late Luther Captain and Ila Jane Clifton Batten. She was preceded in death by a brother, David James Batten. She was the sister of Virgil F. Batten (Ann) of Leland and Carolyn Batten Colon (Pedro) of Portsmouth, Va. She worked as an administrative assistant at McNeils Pharmacy, Columbus County Schools and Whiteville City Schools. She worked in the home as an expert seamstress and also at Ellis’ Ladies Shop. She was an active member of Hallsboro Baptist Church, serving as a deacon and in the WMU. She was active in the church choir, singing with a beautiful soprano voice.

Sally Verlene loved her family and church family at Hallsboro Baptist Church. She loved her flower garden and enjoyed her personal ministry of taking cut flowers to those who were sick or shut in at home. She served with the Baptist Men’s Disaster Relief, making several mission trips to help others during natural disasters. She made international mission trips to Kosova and Russia to assist those suffering during times of political and social unrest.

Sally was preceded in death by her husband, the late John Allen Batten. She leaves behind her four children, Keith Tyler of Mt. Holly, Angela Tyler of Matthews, Tony Tyler (Chrissy) of Poquoson, Va. and Gina Smith Coleman of Lake Waccamaw; grandchildren, Samuel Smith of Alexandria, Va., Taylor Smith of Lake Waccamaw, Thomas Tyler, Daniel Tyler and Adam Tyler, all of the home in Poquoson, Va. She also has numerous nieces and nephews.

Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 15 at Hallsboro Baptist Church with Revs. Scott Lewis and Chip Hannah. Burial will be in Flynn Cemetery. Her family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at Peacock Funeral Home.

Her family would like to thank Liberty Hospice for their compassionate care of their mother.

Memorials may be made to Hallsboro Baptist Church, P.O. Box 86, Hallsboro, N.C. 28442.

