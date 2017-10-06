Miss Sandra Faye Autry, 76, died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8 at Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2-3 Sunday, Oct. 8 prior to the service at the funeral home. She is survived by three nieces, Sharon Autry Penny and husband, Phillip Penny and Marsha Autry, both of Whiteville, Linda Swann of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; one nephew, Michael Swann and wife, Susan Swann of Raeford; one great-niece, Caroline Penny Moore of Whiteville; and one great-nephew, Robbie Penny of Montgomery, Ala. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Whiteville Assembly of God.

NR Boost