Sandra Jean Holt Ransom, 64, of the Mt. Calvary community, went to be with her Lord Monday, April 10, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. She was the daughter of the late Bricey and Marie Lowe Holt.

She was a member of Mt. Calvary Original Freewill Baptist Church.

A celebration of life service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 13 in the chapel of Worthington Funeral Home with Revs. Jimmy McNeill and Heath Connor officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, April 13 (prior to the service) at the funeral home in Chadbourn.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Steve M. Ransom of the home; two children, Steven D. Ransom (Rachel) of Clarkton and Farrah Ransom (John) of Whiteville; siblings, Danny W. Holt (Beth) of Williamsburg, S.C., Glenda H. Ransom of Clarkton and Tim Holt (Jenna) of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; four grandchildren, Amber Ransom, Brooke Norris (Ethan), Sarah Dudney and Jamielynn Godwin; one great-grandson, Preston Norris.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center, 206 Warrior Trail, Whiteville, N.C. 28472.