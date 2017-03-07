Sandra Kaye Hopgood, 62, formerly of Kingston, N.Y. and originally from Whiteville, died Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017 at Lexington Medical Center in Lexington, S.C.

Final rites will be held at noon Saturday, March 11 at Central Missionary Baptist Church, 413 W. Virgil Street, Whiteville, N.C. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Friday, March 10 and the wake will be from 7-8 p.m. at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville, Inc., 707 Vinson Blvd, Whiteville.

She is survived by Don Waters; son, Howard Hopgood Jr.; sisters, Bette Murphy, Perzavor Armour, Alice Green; three granddaughters.

Flowers should be sent to Peoples Funeral Home of Shallotte, Inc., 5190 Ocean Hwy. West, Shallotte, N.C.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, should be sent to Solid Rock United Church Global Ministries, P.O. Box 23128, Columbia, S.C. 29224 for the Sandra Kaye Thompson Scholarship Fund.