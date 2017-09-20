Sandy Harrelson Stephens, 53, died Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22 at Center Road Baptist Church in Bladenboro. Doors will open at 5 p.m. for visitation with the family. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.
She is survived by her parents, Ernest and Sherian Harrelson; her two children, Justin and Olivia; spouse, Daryl Stephens; and two brothers, Cris Harrelson and Bruce Harrelson.
