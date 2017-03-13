Sarah Belle Strickland, 97, formerly of Fair Bluff, died Friday, March 10, 2017 at Columbus Regional Healthcare in Whiteville. She was born July 10, 1919 in Fair Bluff to the late Dock G. and Blanche Parker Strickland. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis, Pellam, Delmus, D.P., Dennis Gordon, and Seth Strickland; and two sisters, Vera Meares and Janie Graham.

She graduated from Fair Bluff High School and worked as a beautician in Raleigh for more than 20 years before returning back to Columbus County. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Whiteville.

Final rites were held Sunday, March 12 at Meares Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Green officiating. Burial was in the Strickland Family Cemetery. The family received friends Sunday, March 12 at the funeral home in Fair Bluff.

She is survived by several nieces and nephews.