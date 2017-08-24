Sarah Bertha Spaulding, 99, passed Monday, Aug. 21, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Sandy Plain Church with Eastern Star rites with Pastor Rev. Turner officiating. Viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 and Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mitchellfield Centery in Clarkton. Union Funeral Home of Clarkton is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by three sons, Cephus, Romeo and Ralph Spaulding; five daughters, Virginia, Vivian, Sarah, Betty and Rena; and four sisters, Ruth Paige, Eunice Jones, Earnestine Wall and Sadie Maynard.