Sarah Elizabeth Pierce Boone, 95, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville.

She was the wife of the late Rev. Lonnie F. Boone.

The funeral will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Brunswick-Waccamaw Baptist Headquarters, 600 Pinelog Road, Whiteville, with Rev. Kelvin G. Thurman officiating. Viewing will be held from noon-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 at Peoples Funeral Home of Whiteville and Tuesday, Jan. 10 one hour prior to and following the service at the headquarters. The family will receive friends from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Hallsboro Memorial Park.

Surviving are her daughter, Valda Boone Hazel of the home; one son, Delbert Boone of Hallsboro; one brother, Willie Bruce Pierce of Hallsboro; and eight grandchildren.