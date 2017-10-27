Scott Rodney Bennett, 60, died Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center. He was born Sept. 8, 1957 in Columbus County, the son of the late Roddie and the late Elise Ross Bennett. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ross Bennett. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 at Palmyra Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. John Roberson officiating. Peacock Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Ezzell Bennett; and two sons, Jonathan Bennett of Leland, Ethan Bennett of Nakina.

NR Boost