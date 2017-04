Sharon Davis Autry, 64, died Saturday, April 1, 2017. She was preceded in death her parents, Onnie and Dayniece Davis; and two sisters, Gloria Dean Tatum and Diane Davis.

A private family service will be held at a later date in Old Field Cemetery. Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by her brother, Kevin Davis.