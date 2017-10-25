Sheila Anne Cartrette Reed, 48, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017 in her home. Born July 14, 1969 in Horry County, S.C., she was the daughter of Blonnie Cribb Cartrette and Carlton Cartrette of Whiteville. She was predeceased by her father, Larry F. Cartrette; and one brother, Randy Cartrette. Final rites will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 in the Inman Ward Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held Tuesday, Oct. 24 one hour prior to the service in the chapel. Burial will be in the Forest Lawn Cemetery. In addition to her parents, she is survived by one son, Cody Bryan Reed of Whiteville; one brother, Michael Cartrette and wife, Traci of Whiteville; two sisters, Sherry Cartrette Beck and husband, Douglas Wilson Jr. of Whiteville and Debbie Cartrette Williams and husband, David, of Goldsboro. Guest register is available at inmanwardfuneralhome.com.

