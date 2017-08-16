Sheila Elaine Priest McLean, 48, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at Open Door Ministries with Rev. Randy Andrews officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.

She is survived by two sons, Tyler Yehl and Hunter Mclean, both of the home; one daughter, Sabrina McLean of the home; one stepson, Jeremy McLean of Dublin; her father, Donnie Priest of Rocky Pointe; her mother, Judith Scott of Randleman; one brother, Tony Priest of Clarkton; and one half-sister, Rita Smoka of Garner.

The family will be receiving friends at the home of Tony and Melody Priest, 3896 Airport Road, Clarkton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the funeral fund of Sheila McLean at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home, P.O. Box 3150, Elizabethtown, N.C. 28337.