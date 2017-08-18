Shelby Jean “Peggy” Prince, 81, died Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017 at Lower Cape Fear Hospice and LifeCare Center in Whiteville. Born Aug. 3, 1936 in Horry County, she was the daughter of the late Donnie McCoy Coats and Alphie Bell Coats and the widow of Herbert Elton “Fat” Prince Sr. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by one son, Phillip Alonzo Prince, twin of Nicholas; two sisters, Helen Dean Strickland and Christine Soles; one brother, Lacy Coats; and one grandson.

She cared for children at the Tabor City Baptist Church Daycare for 30 years.

Visitation will be held from 7-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at Inman Ward Funeral Home.Final rites will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 at Tabor City Baptist Church. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery,.

She is survived by two daughters, Sylvia P. Woolley of Apopka, Fla., Trudy P. Buffkin of Tabor City; three sons, Herbert Elton Prince Jr. of Macon, Ga., Kelly McCoy Prince Sr. of Wilmington, Nicholas Lorenzo Prince of Tabor City; one brother, Sammie Coats of Loris, S.C.; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.