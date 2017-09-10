Shephard Stephen Moore III, 48, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

He was the son of James E. and Constance Pigford Moore, formerly of Columbus County.

The funeral will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at Perry J. Brown Funeral Home, 909 East Market Street, Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the funeral home. Local visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in the Peoples Funeral Home Chapel in Whiteville. Burial will fbe in the Mitchell Field Cemetery in Clarkton.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Thornberry Moore; three daughters, Alexis Ariel, Amelia Lynn and Lelah Siobhan; one son, Shephard S. Moore IV; and one sister, Selena Jones.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, N.C. 27405.