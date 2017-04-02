Sheri Diane Ward Stephens, 58, died Thursday, March 31, 2017 at her residence. She was the daughter of the late Roland Leon and Sophia Larue Reeves Ward and the widow of Mark Bradley Stephens. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda Ward McPherson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Worthington Funeral Home in Chadbourn is handling the arrangements.

She is survived by a son, Travis Carl Stephens of the home; and two siblings, Judy Norris of Tabor City and Ronald Leon Ward of Lake Waccamaw.

Memorials may be made to the Sheri Ward Stephens burial fund, c/o Worthington Funeral Home, P.O. Box 352, Chadbourn, N.C. 28431.