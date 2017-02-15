Mrs. Shirley Allen George Martin, 82, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 at Compass Health Care in Conway, S.C. Mrs. Martin was born Nov. 21, 1934 in Whiteville, a daughter of the late Dewey Jessie Allen and the late Rosalie Simmons Allen. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Martin was predeceased by her first husband, Charles Raymond “Sonny” George; her second husband, John Martin; and her brother, Harold Wayne Allen.

Shirley was a beautiful dancer, acrobat, majorette, “Miss Strawberry Festival” Queen, and runner-up to Miss North Carolina in 1953. Mrs. Martin was a retired middle school teacher at Loris Middle School, a proud member of the Loris Garden Club, McLeod Medical Center’s Auxiliary, and a longtime active member of Loris First Baptist Church.

Final rites will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 at Loris First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16 at Hardwick Funeral Home and again from 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17 in the church fellowship hall. A committal service will follow at Whiteville Memorial Cemetery in Whiteville.

Survivors include her three loving daughters, Gayle George of Lafayette, La., Joni George DerCola of Clyde, N.Y. and Cristi George of Loris, S.C.; four grandchildren, Charles Jake DerCola, Mark Nicholas DerCola, Katherine Durel and Courtney Volpe; one great-grandson, Vincente Levi DerCola; and a special aunt, Rita Collins of Charlotte.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Agape Hospice for their loving care, Leuvinia Green, and Jeanne and Neal Turner for their love and support over the years.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 950 48th Avenue North, Myrtle Beach, S.C. 29577 or to the Loris First Baptist Church Choir, 3117 Main Street, Loris, S.C. 29569.

Please sign Mrs. Martin’s online guestbook at hardwickfuneralhome.com or call Hardwick Funeral Home at 843-756-7001 for further information.