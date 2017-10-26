Shirley Ann Bordeaux

The News Reporter

Shirley Ann Bordeaux, 76, died Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wade and Jody Bryan; one son, Alex Dale Bordeaux; two sisters, Gladystine Bryan and Geraldine Bungert; and one brother Herman Bryan.
The family received friends Thursday, Oct. 26 at Bladen-Gaskins Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Final rites will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Community Baptist Church Cemetery in Bladenboro.
She is survived by one son, Kenneth Godwin of Bladenboro; two brothers, Randy Bryan of Bladenboro, Ronnie Bryan of Tabor City; three sisters, Cathy Ludlum of Bladenboro, Myrtle Fay Lynch of Rocky Mount and Robin Smithies of Black Mountain; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.