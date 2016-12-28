Shirley Mitchell Johnson, 64, formerly of Clarkton, died Monday, December 26, at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 at the Peoples Funeral Chapel in Whiteville. Viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 30 one hour prior to and following the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Young Family Cemetery in Clarkton.

Surviving are her husband, Willie Johnson; one son, James Johnson of Lawrenceville, Ga.; two brothers, John Mitchell of Jamaica, N.Y. and Frank Mitchell of Las Vegas, Nev.; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.