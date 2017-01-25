Sinia “Faye” Dowless, 81, died Monday, Jan. 24, 2017. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kendall and Hester Owens; and five brothers, Ralph, Buford, Bethel, Donald and Sam Owens.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26 at Dublin Baptist Church followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. with Revs. Cameron McGill, Dewayne Lambeth and Tommy Knight officiating. Burial will be in Allen Cemetery (Hwy. 131) in Bladenboro.
She is survived by her husband, Leon Dowless of the home; two daughters, Robyn Wilson and Linda Evers, both of Bladenboro; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Sinia “Faye” Dowless
